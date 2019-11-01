Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39,440 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.8% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,402,449,000 after buying an additional 302,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,876,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,408 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,779,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,299.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,406.25.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,264.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,406. The stock has a market cap of $874.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,299.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,232.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

