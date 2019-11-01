Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.1% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,520,276,000 after acquiring an additional 491,118 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,045,000 after acquiring an additional 422,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,189.97.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $16.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,793.49. The stock had a trading volume of 175,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,153. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,763.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,842.46. The company has a market capitalization of $873.95 billion, a PE ratio of 89.02, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 880 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,776.73, for a total transaction of $1,563,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,660,960.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $40,737,808. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

