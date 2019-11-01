Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Cut by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,545,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $16.83 on Friday, hitting $1,793.49. The company had a trading volume of 175,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,763.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,842.46. The stock has a market cap of $873.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $40,737,808. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,189.97.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

