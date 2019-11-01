Ambrosus Trading Up 22.4% Over Last 7 Days (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Coinrail, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00217453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.85 or 0.01409772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029587 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00119507 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinrail, Binance, Mercatox, IDEX, RightBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

