American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 4,976.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 365,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,516 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,037,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 92,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 921,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 255,004 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXL. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

