American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Issues Earnings Results

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AXL traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. 8,967,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. American Axle & Manufact. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

