American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Raised by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,381 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.9% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,511. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $117.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.96.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

