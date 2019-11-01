American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Increased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.96.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,039,511 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.14. 1,994,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,966. The company has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

