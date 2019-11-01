American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Welch Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.2% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.96.

NYSE AXP opened at $117.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.47%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,039,511 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

