American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.89

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 9729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFIN. B. Riley began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

In other American Finance Trust news, Director Lisa Kabnick bought 14,310 shares of American Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $199,052.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 241.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 51,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 36,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 142.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 37.7% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at $239,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

