American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.51. The company had a trading volume of 390,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,827. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

In other news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $422,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

