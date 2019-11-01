American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,100 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 303,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.68.

Get American Software alerts:

In other American Software news, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 6,200 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $94,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,231 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $49,143.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,049.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,661 over the last 90 days. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of American Software by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Software by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. American Software has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.39 million, a P/E ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.14%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.