American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.56

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $95.56 and last traded at $94.30, with a volume of 3390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.85 and its 200 day moving average is $80.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of -0.10.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. American States Water had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $35,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,384 shares in the company, valued at $930,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.65, for a total transaction of $171,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,013.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,760 shares of company stock worth $663,221. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 85,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the second quarter worth $2,300,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 255,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

