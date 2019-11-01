American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Receives In-Line Rating from Cowen

American Tower (NYSE:AMT)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $260.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $238.00. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.27.

Shares of AMT traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,219. American Tower has a one year low of $149.24 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Tower will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 63,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $14,078,427.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $443,666.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,563 shares of company stock valued at $31,963,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 192.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

