American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.78. The company had a trading volume of 55,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,806. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $85.89 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.42. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In related news, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $1,291,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,162.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $876,694.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,413,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,931 shares of company stock worth $2,639,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.60.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

