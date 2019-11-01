Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Amgen stock traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.41. The company had a trading volume of 228,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.21 and its 200-day moving average is $187.58. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $213.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 79.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.