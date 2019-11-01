Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Short Interest Down 6.8% in October

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,230,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 31,370,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $31.00 target price on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

FOLD traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,333. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 336.41% and a negative return on equity of 66.79%. The business had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 4,945 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $49,796.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,632.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,740,449.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 559,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

