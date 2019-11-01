Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Lifted by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 88.9% during the second quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.8% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 172,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 89,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $160,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $923,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,442,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,362 shares of company stock worth $4,691,193. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Barclays raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.26. The company had a trading volume of 52,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.26 and its 200-day moving average is $110.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.