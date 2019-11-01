Analysts Anticipate CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. CGI posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). CGI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on CGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Desjardins raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CGI during the second quarter valued at $240,254,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in CGI by 75.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,257,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,711,000 after buying an additional 970,800 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CGI during the second quarter valued at $37,210,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,983,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CGI by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,614,000 after purchasing an additional 379,801 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.72. 177,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,780. CGI has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.15.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

