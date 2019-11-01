Analysts Anticipate Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Delphi Technologies posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Delphi Technologies.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Delphi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLPH. Cowen set a $26.00 price target on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of Delphi Technologies stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.94.

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $250,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 88.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 27.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delphi Technologies (DLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.