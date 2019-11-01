Analysts Expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) to announce ($0.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.49). Cara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 420.97% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million.

CARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.22.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,468 shares in the company, valued at $21,945,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $45,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $154,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,169,820 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 97.5% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,938,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,671,000 after buying an additional 956,968 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,490,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,454,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 390.4% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 703,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,800,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,207,000 after purchasing an additional 266,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

