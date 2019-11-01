Analysts Set Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) Price Target at $7.25

Shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEOS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Neos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 459,510 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 1,710.7% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 219,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 1,790.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 332.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 127,202 shares during the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Neos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 75,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. Neos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.
Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
About Neos Therapeutics
Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.
