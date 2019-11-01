Analyzing Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) & CHINA RESOURES/ADR (NYSE:CRPJY)

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) and CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vistra Energy and CHINA RESOURES/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra Energy $9.14 billion 1.45 -$54.00 million ($0.02) -1,351.50 CHINA RESOURES/ADR $9.82 billion 0.59 $504.08 million $1.58 11.44

CHINA RESOURES/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Vistra Energy. Vistra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CHINA RESOURES/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Vistra Energy has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHINA RESOURES/ADR has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Vistra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Vistra Energy pays out -2,500.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Vistra Energy and CHINA RESOURES/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra Energy 6.25% 7.52% 2.31% CHINA RESOURES/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vistra Energy and CHINA RESOURES/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88 CHINA RESOURES/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vistra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.09%. Given Vistra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vistra Energy is more favorable than CHINA RESOURES/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CHINA RESOURES/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Vistra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vistra Energy beats CHINA RESOURES/ADR on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of February 26, 2018, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 14,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 4,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.

About CHINA RESOURES/ADR

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 38 coal-fired power plants, 76 wind farms, 14 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 2 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 36,077MW. It also produces, processes, and sells coal; and undertakes coastal thermal power, heat and power combined generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company engages in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

