Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65.

NYSE AIV opened at $54.92 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 49.61% and a net margin of 98.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIV shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.