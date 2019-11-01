Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Downgraded to Sell at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DZ Bank currently has $46.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson downgraded Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley set a $54.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.46. 5,899,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,314,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 57.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

