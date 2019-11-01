Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) rose 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.44, approximately 46,136 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 485,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,948.40% and a negative return on equity of 125.64%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 40.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 65.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 27.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

