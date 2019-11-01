ARC Minerals (LON:ARCM) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of ARC Minerals Ltd (LON:ARCM) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), 1,117,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.23 ($0.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 8.60.

Get ARC Minerals alerts:

In other news, insider Rémy Welschinger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,226.71).

About ARC Minerals (LON:ARCM)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of natural resource projects primarily in Africa. Its principal assets include the Kalaba copper-cobalt project covering an area of 1,000 square kilometers located in Zambia; and Misisi gold project comprising an area of 66 square kilometers of exploration license situated in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.