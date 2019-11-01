Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RKDA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Securities increased their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

RKDA stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -3.00. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 388.94% and a negative return on equity of 157.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew T. Plavan bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $69,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Comcowich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 33,200 shares of company stock worth $227,886 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $32,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $414,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares during the period. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

