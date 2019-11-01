ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $787.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.16 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Shares of ARCB stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $29.54. 180,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $780.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.00. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $44.41.

Get ArcBest alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

ARCB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.