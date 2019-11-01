Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Arcosa stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,373. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

