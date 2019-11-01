Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Ardagh Group updated its FY19 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS.

ARD traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. 181,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. Ardagh Group has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ardagh Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

