Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Short Interest Update

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price target on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Svb Leerink raised their price target on Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,874 shares of company stock worth $126,322. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ardelyx by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ardelyx by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ardelyx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 16,049 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. Ardelyx has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $6.78.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

