Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.15 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.37. 1,091,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,143. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29.

In other news, Director Ares Management Llc sold 1,080,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $108,086.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,930,862 shares of company stock worth $528,086 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $31.00 price target on Ares Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ares Management from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

