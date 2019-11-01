Argos Resources (LON:ARG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.86

Shares of Argos Resources Ltd (LON:ARG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as low as $2.68. Argos Resources shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 283,825 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $5.30 million and a PE ratio of 29.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.86.

Argos Resources Company Profile (LON:ARG)

Argos Resources Ltd, together with its subsidiary, explores for oil and gas in the Falkland Islands. The company holds a royalty interest in the production license PL001 covering an area of approximately 1,126 square kilometers located in the North Falkland Basin. Argos Resources Ltd was founded in 1995 and is based in Stanley, the Falkland Islands.

