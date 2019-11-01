Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) Receives $21.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities set a $22.00 target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Maxim Group set a $25.00 target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Laidlaw set a $15.00 target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

NASDAQ ARDS opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.52% and a negative return on equity of 130.22%. Research analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

