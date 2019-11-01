Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.02.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $81.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,108. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $86.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $217,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $3,963,468.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,966.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 199.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.