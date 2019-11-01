Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $118.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

ASND has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.87. 252,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,661. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $53.21 and a 12-month high of $133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 932.52% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $1,869,000. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,848,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 87.0% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 25,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

