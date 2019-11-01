Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AHT. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ashtead Group to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,422.22 ($31.65).

Shares of LON AHT traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,380 ($31.10). 1,653,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion and a PE ratio of 13.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,225.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,159.37. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,572.50 ($20.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,358.70 ($30.82).

Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

