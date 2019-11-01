ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $103.00

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $103.00, with a volume of 402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.72.

The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day moving average is $76.02.

ASM International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

