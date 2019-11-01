Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.63. 3,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,114. The stock has a market cap of $760.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

In other Astec Industries news, insider Jaco Van Der Merwe bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at $184,212. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen C. Anderson bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ASTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.