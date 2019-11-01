Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Short Interest Up 7.0% in October

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,790,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 10,080,000 shares. Approximately 22.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 767,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $47,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,552.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 362,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 103,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $610.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.