Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,700 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 659,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 255,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of AT stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $252.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.80. Atlantic Power has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 686.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Power will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Power in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Atlantic Power in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Atlantic Power by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 247,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Atlantic Power by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Power by 57.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

AT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

