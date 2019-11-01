Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BDNNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

BDNNY opened at $54.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.78. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $63.87.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ), a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

