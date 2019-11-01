Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $7.03 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 4.7% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

MRK stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.45. The company has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 47.94%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

