Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 373 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 1.9% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

