Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 516 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 371,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 20.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,377,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,077,000 after purchasing an additional 508,580 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.5% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.21.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

