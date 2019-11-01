Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading 5.8% Higher

Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.66, 139,795 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 157,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $500.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 105.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

