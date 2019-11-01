Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is Essex Savings Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 3.8% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 428.8% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $162.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $174.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

