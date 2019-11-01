Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Raised by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 2.8% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $162.42. 60,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.81. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.