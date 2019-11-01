Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADP. Cowen began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $162.98. 1,375,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,581. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $174.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $203,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $277,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 24,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

